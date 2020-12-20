Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Red Rock Resorts worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 858,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

