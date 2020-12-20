ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $166,080.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $166,080.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,430.61 or 0.99823900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022415 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00456206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00657893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00143703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.