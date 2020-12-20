Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $20.66 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00367548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.