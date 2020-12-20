reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.28 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00008668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00141666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00747692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00170007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00075039 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

