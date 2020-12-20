Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $196.21 million and approximately $72.76 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00746099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00169085 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00120898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00075268 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

