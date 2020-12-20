Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.24.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $340.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $352.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,509 shares of company stock valued at $77,221,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

