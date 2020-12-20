Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

