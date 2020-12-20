Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

