Safe Haven Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $450,903.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00606469 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

