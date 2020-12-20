Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Savaria has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

