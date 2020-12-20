Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down to $26.91

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $24.35. Scholastic shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 3,613 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

