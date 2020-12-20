Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down to $26.91

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $24.35. Scholastic shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 3,613 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.