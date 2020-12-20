Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Scholastic Corporation is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books and a leader in educational technology and children's media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children's books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet."

SCHL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scholastic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,905,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

