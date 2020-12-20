Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $47.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

