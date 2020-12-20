SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

SIBN opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,170.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

