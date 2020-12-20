Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) Financial Analysis

PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of PC Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PC Group and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than PC Group.

Volatility & Risk

PC Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PC Group and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Group N/A N/A N/A Sientra -140.76% -130.33% -39.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Group and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sientra $83.70 million 2.54 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -1.84

PC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra.

Summary

PC Group beats Sientra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Group Company Profile

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

