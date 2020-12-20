Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $138.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,544,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

