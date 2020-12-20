Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $57.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bruker by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

