Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

