Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) vs. Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Head-To-Head Survey

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

This table compares Spotify Technology and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -4.28% -15.49% -6.07% Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67%

This is a summary of current ratings for Spotify Technology and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 5 11 13 0 2.28 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spotify Technology currently has a consensus price target of $244.70, indicating a potential downside of 27.19%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spotify Technology and Saga Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $7.58 billion 7.95 -$208.32 million ($1.15) -292.26 Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.13 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Saga Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Spotify Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. It also provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers with no subscription fees; and sales, marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. As of March 31, 2020, the company's platform included 286 million monthly active users and 130 million premium subscribers in approximately 79 countries and territories. Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.