Starbucks Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 57,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 40.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

