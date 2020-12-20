State Street Corp Buys 156,611 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

