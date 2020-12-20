State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 469,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 362,891 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 455,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 222.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

