State Street Corp Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE FOR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $998.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.