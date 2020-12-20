State Street Corp Has $6.16 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC opened at $72.04 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

