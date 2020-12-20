State Street Corp Has $6.48 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Gates Industrial worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

GTES stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

