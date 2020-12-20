State Street Corp Reduces Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.