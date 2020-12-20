State Street Corp Sells 7,800 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Energy Recovery worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Energy Recovery by 36.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 133,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energy Recovery by 16.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

