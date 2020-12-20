State Street Corp Trims Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.19% of Spok worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spok by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spok by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 2,600 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790 over the last ninety days. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.66 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

