Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

