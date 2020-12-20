Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 75.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 120.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $635,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 222,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,306. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $910.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

