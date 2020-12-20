STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Hits $33,495.39

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $33,495.39 and $22.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,403.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.65 or 0.02763066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00499294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00653754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00315323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078000 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

