Summit X LLC Acquires 116,095 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,095 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

