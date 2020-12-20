sUSD One Day Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00139719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00174815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00118942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00075094 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

