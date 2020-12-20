Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Benchmark upped their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Synopsys stock opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,586 shares of company stock worth $6,835,576. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

