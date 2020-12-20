TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

