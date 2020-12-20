TD Securities Increases Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$3.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.51.

CS stock opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

