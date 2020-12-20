TD Securities Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CIA opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.518903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

