TD Securities Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Buy

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.