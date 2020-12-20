Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Up 6.8%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,251,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 363,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research analysts have commented on TISI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 63,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 255,801 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 208,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

