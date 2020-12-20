Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

