Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,591,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock worth $2,337,657. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

