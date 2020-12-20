The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $871.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $964.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $957.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.30. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,732 shares of company stock valued at $76,115,383. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.