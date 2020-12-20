The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRSC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,326.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 37.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 134.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.