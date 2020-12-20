Thomas J. C. Welton Sells 13,970 Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42).
Shares of SHB opened at GBX 539.50 ($7.05) on Friday. Shaftesbury PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 530.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.
About Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
