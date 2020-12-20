Thomas J. C. Welton Sells 13,970 Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 539.50 ($7.05) on Friday. Shaftesbury PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 530.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

