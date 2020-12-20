ThoreNext Price Hits $0.42 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market cap of $20.25 million and $3,483.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

