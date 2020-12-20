thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.05 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.81. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.