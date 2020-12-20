Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.49. 6,084,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 1,369,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

