Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $31.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

