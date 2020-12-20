Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $31.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

