Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,359 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,839 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

