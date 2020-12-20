Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $443,141.73

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $443,141.73 and $1,250.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00373293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

